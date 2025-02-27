Russia again shelled Kostyantynivka — one person dead and one injured
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Konstantinovka
On the morning of February 27, Russians attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region: one person was killed and 4 others were injured.

  • Russian forces carried out attacks on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, resulting in one person dead and four injured.
  • The use of artillery and missiles led to significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in the city.
  • The head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration emphasized the risks faced by residents in frontline cities and urged for responsible evacuation.

Russia shelled Konstantinovka with artillery

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

At least 1 person was killed and 4 injured in today's attacks on Kostyantynivka.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the city with Smerch missiles and 152-millimeter artillery.

A 32-year-old man was killed, and local residents aged 48 to 82 were injured.

Kostyantynivka

The occupiers also damaged 5 private houses, 4 high-rise buildings, an administrative building, 3 enterprises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, and a car.

Everyone who still remains in the region, and especially in frontline cities, risks their own lives and health every day! Be responsible! Evacuate! — added Filashkin.

On February 26, Russian strikes on the city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region killed 6 people and injured 10 more.

