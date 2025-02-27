Russia again shelled Kostyantynivka — one person dead and one injured

On the morning of February 27, Russians attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region: one person was killed and 4 others were injured.

Russia shelled Konstantinovka with artillery

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

At least 1 person was killed and 4 injured in today's attacks on Kostyantynivka.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the city with Smerch missiles and 152-millimeter artillery.

A 32-year-old man was killed, and local residents aged 48 to 82 were injured.

Kostyantynivka

The occupiers also damaged 5 private houses, 4 high-rise buildings, an administrative building, 3 enterprises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, and a car.

Everyone who still remains in the region, and especially in frontline cities, risks their own lives and health every day! Be responsible! Evacuate! — added Filashkin.

On February 26, Russian strikes on the city of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region killed 6 people and injured 10 more.