Russia again strikes Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, five injured

The Russian army injured at least five civilians in Pokrovsk on July 17. The occupiers used guided aerial bombs to attack the city.

Russian pilots bombed Pokrovsk

According to the investigation, at 15:00 on July 17, 2024, the Russian army struck Pokrovsk again, probably using the D-30 SN UMPB.

As a result of the attack, five civilians aged from 41 to 73 were injured. All victims were provided with medical assistance — they were diagnosed with shrapnel injuries and contusions.

Apartment buildings were damaged in the city. The final number of victims is being determined.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk RMA , reported on the shelling of Pokrovsk.

According to Filashkin, the occupiers targeted a critical infrastructure facility. A direct hit partially destroyed his building.

Injury toll after the Russian missile strike rose to 40

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the number of wounded civilians from enemy shelling on June 24 increased to 40, including three children. Four dead are reported.

As of 4:00 p.m., as a result of a missile attack on Pokrovsk, four civilians were killed, and another 40 people were injured of various degrees of severity. Among the wounded are three children: two girls aged 11 and 12 and a 12-year-old boy.

The Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region reported about it.

We will remind, on June 24, 2024, at 12:00, the army of the aggressor state launched a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk. Half an hour later, the enemy struck a front-line town again. Hitting of means of destruction took place on the private sector and the object of civil infrastructure.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).