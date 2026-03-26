Russia again strikes Ukraine's railway and port infrastructure

At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's railway and port infrastructure, leaving one person injured.

Russia strikes again at Ukrainian railways and ports

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to him, in the Kirovohrad region, UAVs attacked a locomotive maintenance point. Damage was recorded to several locomotives.

In southern Ukraine, warehouses and berths were hit, and the buildings of port operators and the sea terminal were damaged.

Consequences of the Russian drone attack

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences and resume work.

In the Odessa region, port, energy, and industrial infrastructure were damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian attack. Share

Head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper stated that there was damage to the territory of the enterprises, partially damaged equipment. Fires broke out in the areas, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Odessa region after the Russian attack

Unfortunately, one person was injured.

Due to the attack, power outages are observed in some settlements. Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power. Restoration work is ongoing.