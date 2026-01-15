Russia launches ballistic missile strike on Chornomorsk — port infrastructure damaged, one injured

A Russian missile strike on the port of Chornomorsk on the afternoon of January 15 damaged a civilian vessel and injured one person.
Russia attacked the port of Chornomorsk: one injured
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.
A ballistic missile attacked the berth of the Black Sea port, where a civilian vessel under the flag of Malta was located. Unfortunately, one crew member was injured. He is currently receiving necessary assistance.
According to Kuleba, the ship was preparing to transport container cargo. The impact damaged three containers and caused an oil leak.
A boom barrier is currently being installed to contain the consequences. All relevant services are working on site.
