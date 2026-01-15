Russia launches ballistic missile strike on Chornomorsk — port infrastructure damaged, one injured
Ukraine
Russia launches ballistic missile strike on Chornomorsk — port infrastructure damaged, one injured

Олексій Кулеба
Chornomorsk
A Russian missile strike on the port of Chornomorsk on the afternoon of January 15 damaged a civilian vessel and injured one person.

  • Russian ballistic missile strike on Chornomorsk port resulted in damage to port infrastructure and one crew member being injured.
  • The attack damaged a civilian vessel under the flag of Malta, leading to oil leak from three containers.
  • Efforts are underway to install a boom barrier to contain the consequences of the attack and relevant services are working on site.

Russia attacked the port of Chornomorsk: one injured

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

A ballistic missile attacked the berth of the Black Sea port, where a civilian vessel under the flag of Malta was located. Unfortunately, one crew member was injured. He is currently receiving necessary assistance.

According to Kuleba, the ship was preparing to transport container cargo. The impact damaged three containers and caused an oil leak.

Russian attack on Chornomorsk

A boom barrier is currently being installed to contain the consequences. All relevant services are working on site.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine continues to ensure the operation of ports and fulfill its international obligations, despite the constant attacks of the aggressor.

