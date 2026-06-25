Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone — there are casualties
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone — there are casualties

Kherson MBA
Kherson
Читати українською

On the morning of June 25, Russian military personnel attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, injuring five employees.

Points of attention

  • Russian military personnel launched a drone attack on a hospital in Kherson, injuring five employees.
  • Victims of the attack, including medical staff, suffered moderate injuries and are under medical supervision.

Occupiers hit a hospital in Kherson with a drone: there are casualties

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

At around 8:00 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked one of the medical facilities in Kherson with a drone.

It is reported that five medical staff members were injured in the Russian strike. They had previously suffered mine and blast injuries.

The victims are currently under medical supervision.

A woman was also taken to the hospital after being injured in an attack by a Russian "Shahed" in the Central District of Kherson the previous afternoon. According to the OVA, the 62-year-old Kherson resident suffered a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries. Her condition is moderate.

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