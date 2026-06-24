Russian attack on humanitarian mission in Kherson region — number of casualties increased

Another demining specialist from the humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) who was injured in Russian shelling of the Vysokopil community died in the hospital in the Kherson region.
Points of attention
- Another demining specialist from NPA tragically dies in Kherson region due to injuries from Russian shelling, raising the death toll in the humanitarian mission.
- The attack resulted in the fatal injury of a second specialist and left four others wounded, shedding light on the dangers faced by aid workers in conflict zones.
Second demining specialist dies in Kherson hospital as a result of Russian shelling
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to Prokudin, “doctors fought desperately for the life of the 25-year-old man, but the injuries were too severe.
In total, two Norwegian People's Aid workers were fatally injured in this attack. Four other professionals were injured.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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