Russian attack on humanitarian mission in Kherson region — number of casualties increased

Another demining specialist from the humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) who was injured in Russian shelling of the Vysokopil community died in the hospital in the Kherson region.

Second demining specialist dies in Kherson hospital as a result of Russian shelling

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to Prokudin, “doctors fought desperately for the life of the 25-year-old man, but the injuries were too severe.

In total, two Norwegian People's Aid workers were fatally injured in this attack. Four other professionals were injured.