Russia attacked a Ukrainian military training ground — there are dead and wounded

On June 22, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - there are dead and wounded.

What is known about the new Russian attack on the Ukrainian military training ground?

The enemy struck the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where training sessions were held with servicemen.

The press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes: thanks to timely implemented safety measures upon receiving an air raid alert, numerous personnel losses were avoided.

However, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. All victims are promptly provided with all necessary qualified assistance in medical institutions. We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased servicemen.

In addition, it is indicated that in order to clarify in detail all the circumstances of the incident, a special commission has been created at the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies are also working at the scene of the tragedy.