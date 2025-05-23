Russia attacked Bukovina and Prykarpattia
Ukraine
Russia attacked Bukovina and Prykarpattia

Svitlana Onyshchuk / Ivano-Frankivsk OVA
What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?
During the night of May 23, Russian strike drones carried out airstrikes on various regions of the country. Damage to houses and cars was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and a fire broke out at a railway station in Chernivtsi region.

  • Fires broke out at a railway station in Chernivtsi region and a residential area in Sumy region, but emergency services acted swiftly to extinguish the fires and prevent further damage.
  • Despite the attacks, no injuries were reported, highlighting the effectiveness of the response efforts by authorities in the affected regions.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, and the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, Ruslan Zaparanyuk, spoke about the situation after the new Russian attack.

In the morning, enemy drones attacked Prykarpattia again. Air Defense Forces were working. Currently, there is information about damage to buildings and vehicles in the Kolomyia district, the report says.

In addition, it is indicated that Russian strike drones also attacked Bukovina at dawn.

Air defense forces were able to destroy several enemy targets.

However, after the debris fell, a fire broke out at a railway station in one of the districts of Chernivtsi region.

Emergency services workers were able to quickly extinguish the fire — no one was injured.

It is worth noting that around midnight on May 22, the sounds of explosions were heard in Zaporizhia.

On the morning of May 23, Russia attacked a residential area in the Bilopol community of Sumy region. After that, a fire broke out in the home of civilians.

Employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby apartments and a commercial building. There were no reports of injuries.

