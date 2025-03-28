Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in the Dnipro with dozens of drones
Ukraine
Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in the Dnipro with dozens of drones

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro
The Russian army carried out a massive drone strike on the city of Dnipro on the evening of March 28. Several fires were recorded in the private sector.

  • The Russian army conducted a significant drone strike on the city of Dnipro, leading to fires in the private sector and disruption of the normal rhythm of life for residents.
  • Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, confirmed explosions and fires in the city following the drone attack, with preliminary reports indicating damage to the residential sector.

Russia attacked the Dnipro with shaheeds

Against the backdrop of the drone attack, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on explosions in the Dnipro.

Several fires have broken out due to the drone attack. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the residential sector. All information is being verified.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Videos and photos of the fires have appeared online.

The Bartolomeo hotel and restaurant complex is probably on fire after a Russian drone attack.

