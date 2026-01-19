Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Odessa region — there is destruction and one person injured

On the night of January 19, Russian terrorists again attacked the Odessa region with drones. As a result of the hostile actions, there was damage to housing, energy and gas infrastructure. Unfortunately, one person was injured.
Russia attacked Odessa region: there is destruction
In the Odessa district, a drone hit a multi-story residential building. Two apartments, the building's facade, glazing, and a private vehicle parked nearby were damaged.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
In addition, damage was recorded on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility.
All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.
DTEK later reported that the Russians had significantly damaged an energy facility in Odessa.
30,800 families are currently without electricity.
