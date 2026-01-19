Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Odessa region — there is destruction and one person injured
Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Odessa region — there is destruction and one person injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
On the night of January 19, Russian terrorists again attacked the Odessa region with drones. As a result of the hostile actions, there was damage to housing, energy and gas infrastructure. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian terrorists carried out a drone attack in the Odessa region, causing damage to housing, energy, and gas infrastructure.
  • One person was injured as a result of the hostile actions, and significant destruction was reported on critical infrastructure in the area.
  • A multi-story residential building was hit by a drone, leading to damage to apartments, facade, glazing, and a private vehicle.

Russia attacked Odessa region: there is destruction

In the Odessa district, a drone hit a multi-story residential building. Two apartments, the building's facade, glazing, and a private vehicle parked nearby were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

In addition, damage was recorded on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Odesa

DTEK later reported that the Russians had significantly damaged an energy facility in Odessa.

30,800 families are currently without electricity.

The destruction is significant and repair work will take a long time to return the equipment to working condition, DTEK wrote.

