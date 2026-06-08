Russia attacked Konotop with drones — there are deaths and injuries

A woman was killed and several others were injured in a Russian drone attack in Konotop, Sumy region.

Russia killed 78-year-old pensioner in Konotop

This was announced by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

Unfortunately, bad news. The body of a deceased person, an elderly woman, has been discovered.

Russian troops struck Konotop with drones on the morning of June 8. Three casualties were reported.

Later, the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, clarified that there were four wounded in the Konotop community.