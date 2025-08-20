Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with Smerch MLRS — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with Smerch MLRS — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
Читати українською

Russian forces launched missile strikes on a market in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on the afternoon of August 20. Three people were killed and four others were wounded.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces targeted a market in Kostyantynivka, resulting in three deaths and four injuries.
  • The attacks caused significant damage to various structures, including shopping malls, homes, and cars.
  • The head of the Donetsk OVA urges residents to evacuate the danger zone and protect themselves from further harm.

Russia killed three residents of Kostyantynivka

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Vadym Filashkin.

At least 3 people were killed and 4 were injured in the attacks on Kostyantynivka. The Russians fired 8 Smerch missiles at the city — deliberately targeting the market.

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk Oblast

Also damaged were 15 shopping pavilions, 8 private homes, 6 high-rise buildings, a store, 2 cars, and a power line.

Konstantinovka after the Russian missile strike

I emphasize once again: it is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! The Russians are deliberately attacking in such a way as to kill and maim as many civilians as possible. Do not expose yourself to danger! Evacuate in a timely manner!

