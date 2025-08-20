Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with Smerch MLRS — there are dead and wounded

Russian forces launched missile strikes on a market in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on the afternoon of August 20. Three people were killed and four others were wounded.

Russia killed three residents of Kostyantynivka

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Vadym Filashkin.

At least 3 people were killed and 4 were injured in the attacks on Kostyantynivka. The Russians fired 8 Smerch missiles at the city — deliberately targeting the market. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk Oblast

Also damaged were 15 shopping pavilions, 8 private homes, 6 high-rise buildings, a store, 2 cars, and a power line.

Konstantinovka after the Russian missile strike