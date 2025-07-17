Russia shelled Konstantinovka with artillery — two people died

On the morning of July 17, Russian occupiers launched a massive artillery strike on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The shelling killed two people and injured another.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers shelled Konstantinovka with artillery, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.
- The attack caused significant damage to residential infrastructure, with more than 30 houses sustaining serious damage.
- Local authorities have issued evacuation orders and are providing assistance to residents in need of help.
Russia killed two people in Kostyantynivka
This was reported by the head of the Konstantinovka city military administration, Serhiy Gorbunov.
The attack resulted in the deaths of two civilians who were fatally wounded in their own homes.
Another civilian was injured and was urgently hospitalized to the city hospital.
In addition to human losses, according to Gorbunov, significant damage was sustained by civilian infrastructure: the facades of more than 30 private houses were destroyed or damaged.
Local authorities are urging residents not to delay evacuation and to call the hotline for help to save their lives and those of their loved ones.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-