Russian occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka with anti-aircraft guns and artillery — two dead and many injured

Russian forces attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with four air bombs and artillery on the afternoon of July 24. Two people were killed and more than 10 were injured.

Russia terrorized Konstantinovka with airstrikes and artillery shelling

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians dropped four aerial bombs on the city and shelled it with artillery. Two women, ages 48 and 59, were killed and 14 people, ages 36 to 91, were injured. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, at least 10 high-rise buildings, 21 private homes, an administrative building, 2 shops, a coffee shop, and 2 cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

In addition, another person was injured in Myrnograd, where the Russians again attacked a civilian with an FPV drone.