Russian occupiers attacked Kostyantynivka with anti-aircraft guns and artillery — two dead and many injured

Russian forces attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with four air bombs and artillery on the afternoon of July 24. Two people were killed and more than 10 were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian forces carried out heavy shelling and airstrikes on Kostyantynivka, resulting in two deaths and numerous injuries.
- The attack damaged at least 10 high-rise buildings, 21 private homes, and multiple other structures in the city.
- The head of Donetsk Oblast reported the terrorizing attack in which two women were killed and 14 people were injured.
Russia terrorized Konstantinovka with airstrikes and artillery shelling
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Vadym Filashkin.
According to him, at least 10 high-rise buildings, 21 private homes, an administrative building, 2 shops, a coffee shop, and 2 cars were damaged as a result of the attack.
In addition, another person was injured in Myrnograd, where the Russians again attacked a civilian with an FPV drone.
Once again, I call on all residents of the Donetsk region: be responsible! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!
