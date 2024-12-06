Russia attacked Kryvy Rih with a missile — there are dead and wounded

On the afternoon of December 6, two people were killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. 8 people were injured, including a 6-year-old child.

Russia killed two people in Kryvy Rih

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the enemy attack on the city.

A man died in an attack in Kryvyi Rih. There are also victims, including a 6-year-old child. The boy is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Later, Lysak added that the number of dead had increased to two.

Two people died in Kryvyi Rih. And, previously, 8 victims. Half of them are hospitalized in a moderate condition. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

It is noted that one person does not get in touch. Rescuers are examining the gutted building.

According to the chairman of the Defense Council and the mayor of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul, the enemy army hit the civilian administration building.

The People's Aid Headquarters is deployed in the same place where it was last time. Locals know. Building materials, utility crews, resettlement, requests for help from the city, Vilkul noted. Share

More than 20 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on November 21 has increased to 26 people. Two of the wounded are in serious condition in the hospital.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the attack on Kryvyi Rih, 26 people were injured, Lysak informed.

According to him, two women are in serious condition. One woman suffered a cut wound to the head, and the other suffered a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.