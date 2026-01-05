Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with drones — there are dead and wounded

Russian drones massively attacked Kyiv and the region on the night of January 5, causing casualties.

Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv region: two dead

Currently, one person is known to have died and 4 others injured as a result of a hostile attack in Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Of the 26 patients at a private clinic in the Obolon district of the capital, where the hit occurred, 16 people were transported to the city's municipal hospitals. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

According to the Kyiv police, as of 07:15, it is known about the death of a man born in 1995, who was receiving inpatient treatment at a private clinic in the Obolonsky district.

Among the injured: a 42-year-old woman (she was treated on the spot), as well as two women born in 1977 and 1997 (they were hospitalized). Share

Kyiv after the Russian attack

In the Kyiv region, a high-rise building and 13 private houses were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack, another was destroyed, and a man died.

Today, Russian troops once again struck the Kyiv region. A residential building was destroyed, 13 private houses, cars, and a high-rise building were damaged. Share

Thus, in the Fastiv district, a private house and a vehicle were destroyed. A local resident died. 12 private houses, six garages, and three cars were also damaged.

A five-story residential building was damaged in the Vyshgorod district, and its residents were evacuated.

A private house was damaged in the Obukhiv district.

As noted, patrol police response teams, investigative and operational teams, explosives technicians, and rescuers are working at the scene.