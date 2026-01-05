Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with drones — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with drones — there are dead and wounded

Kyiv OVA
Kyiv region
Читати українською

Russian drones massively attacked Kyiv and the region on the night of January 5, causing casualties.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones carried out a deadly attack on Kyiv and the region, causing casualties and widespread damage.
  • At least two people have been reported dead and several others injured, with residential buildings and infrastructure hit by the assault.
  • The incident in Kyiv left one person dead and several others injured, prompting urgent response efforts from authorities.

Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv region: two dead

Currently, one person is known to have died and 4 others injured as a result of a hostile attack in Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Of the 26 patients at a private clinic in the Obolon district of the capital, where the hit occurred, 16 people were transported to the city's municipal hospitals.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

According to the Kyiv police, as of 07:15, it is known about the death of a man born in 1995, who was receiving inpatient treatment at a private clinic in the Obolonsky district.

Among the injured: a 42-year-old woman (she was treated on the spot), as well as two women born in 1977 and 1997 (they were hospitalized).

Kyiv after the Russian attack

In the Kyiv region, a high-rise building and 13 private houses were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack, another was destroyed, and a man died.

Today, Russian troops once again struck the Kyiv region. A residential building was destroyed, 13 private houses, cars, and a high-rise building were damaged.

Thus, in the Fastiv district, a private house and a vehicle were destroyed. A local resident died. 12 private houses, six garages, and three cars were also damaged.

A five-story residential building was damaged in the Vyshgorod district, and its residents were evacuated.

A private house was damaged in the Obukhiv district.

As noted, patrol police response teams, investigative and operational teams, explosives technicians, and rescuers are working at the scene.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kyiv and Poltava region — photos of the consequences
State Emergency Service
First details of new Russian attacks on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's strike on Kyiv — 3 dead and 29 injured
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The number of victims continues to grow in Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?