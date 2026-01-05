Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with drones — there are dead and wounded

Russian drones massively attacked Kyiv and the region on the night of January 5, causing casualties.
Russian drones carried out a deadly attack on Kyiv and the region, causing casualties and widespread damage.
At least two people have been reported dead and several others injured, with residential buildings and infrastructure hit by the assault.
The incident in Kyiv left one person dead and several others injured, prompting urgent response efforts from authorities.
Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv region: two dead
Currently, one person is known to have died and 4 others injured as a result of a hostile attack in Kyiv.
This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
According to the Kyiv police, as of 07:15, it is known about the death of a man born in 1995, who was receiving inpatient treatment at a private clinic in the Obolonsky district.
In the Kyiv region, a high-rise building and 13 private houses were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack, another was destroyed, and a man died.
Thus, in the Fastiv district, a private house and a vehicle were destroyed. A local resident died. 12 private houses, six garages, and three cars were also damaged.
A five-story residential building was damaged in the Vyshgorod district, and its residents were evacuated.
A private house was damaged in the Obukhiv district.
As noted, patrol police response teams, investigative and operational teams, explosives technicians, and rescuers are working at the scene.
