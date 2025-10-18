Russia attacked Lozova for the first time with a jet bomb — it flew 130 km

On the evening of October 18, Russian occupiers launched a strike with an air-to-air missile on Lozova, in the Kharkiv region. This is the first time that the Russian Federation has dropped an air bomb on this city.
Points of attention
- Russian forces launched an airstrike with a jet bomb on the city of Lozova, marking the first time such an attack has occurred in the region.
- The attack caused significant material damage in the private residential sector and left several residents wounded and traumatized.
- The airstrike resulted in five people being injured, including an 80-year-old resident suffering from acute stress. Victims are currently receiving medical treatment.
Russia attacked Lozova with a jet bomb
Law enforcement officials reported that the strike occurred at around 5:40 p.m. The enemy attacked a private residential area, causing damage to houses and outbuildings.
The man was injured and traumatized, and the 80-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction. The victims are currently receiving necessary medical care.
The post also states that the enemy previously struck the city with a KAB, which it fired from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
Its modification and flight range are being established. This is the first case of the use of a guided aerial bomb over the city of Lozova.
Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that it was a jet-propelled aerial bomb.
The city of Lozova was hit by a new modification of a guided aerial bomb — the UMPB-5R (jet type), which covered a distance of approximately 130 km.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-