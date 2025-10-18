Russia attacked Lozova for the first time with a jet bomb — it flew 130 km
Russia attacked Lozova for the first time with a jet bomb — it flew 130 km

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Lozova
On the evening of October 18, Russian occupiers launched a strike with an air-to-air missile on Lozova, in the Kharkiv region. This is the first time that the Russian Federation has dropped an air bomb on this city.

  • Russian forces launched an airstrike with a jet bomb on the city of Lozova, marking the first time such an attack has occurred in the region.
  • The attack caused significant material damage in the private residential sector and left several residents wounded and traumatized.
  • The airstrike resulted in five people being injured, including an 80-year-old resident suffering from acute stress. Victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

Russia attacked Lozova with a jet bomb

Law enforcement officials reported that the strike occurred at around 5:40 p.m. The enemy attacked a private residential area, causing damage to houses and outbuildings.

According to the prosecutor's office, five people were injured in the shelling, although earlier it was said that six people were injured.

The man was injured and traumatized, and the 80-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction. The victims are currently receiving necessary medical care.

The post also states that the enemy previously struck the city with a KAB, which it fired from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Its modification and flight range are being established. This is the first case of the use of a guided aerial bomb over the city of Lozova.

Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that it was a jet-propelled aerial bomb.

The city of Lozova was hit by a new modification of a guided aerial bomb — the UMPB-5R (jet type), which covered a distance of approximately 130 km.

