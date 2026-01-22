Russia attacked Odessa region with drones at night — teenager killed

At night, the enemy again attacked the civilian population of the Odessa region with drone strikes. Unfortunately, a 17-year-old teenager died during the shelling.

A 17-year-old boy died in a drone attack in the Odessa region

The tragedy was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's night attack, a young man born in 2009 was mortally wounded. I express my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. This is a great tragedy for the family and all of us. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa OVA

The enemy drone hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation. The facade and glazing of the building, as well as parked cars, were damaged.

58 people were evacuated from the high-rise building, including 8 children. Share

All relevant services are working on site, and the inspection and elimination of the consequences are ongoing.