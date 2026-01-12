Russia attacked Odessa — there are casualties, infrastructure damaged
Russia attacked Odessa — there are casualties, infrastructure damaged

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Odessa
In Odessa, as a result of an enemy attack on the night of January 12, there are power outages and the destruction of a house. People have been injured.

Points of attention

  • An enemy attack on Odessa on January 12 results in casualties, injuries, and infrastructure damage.
  • Two people were injured, a house was destroyed, and several others were damaged in the attack.

The enemy attacked Odessa: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

An infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. There is no electricity in part of one of the districts. Two people were previously injured.

Currently, one private house is known to have been destroyed. Four more are damaged. All necessary emergency and utility services have arrived at the scene.

There is a temporary power outage in part of the Peresyp district — specialists are working to restore it.

Heating, water supply and sewage systems are operating normally.

An operational headquarters has been deployed at the site of the attack, where residents can apply to receive compensation under the state program "eRecovery" and from the city budget. We provide consultations and assistance to residents whose homes were damaged.

A heating station has also been deployed for local residents.

