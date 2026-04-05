Russia attacked Odessa with drones — there is destruction and casualties

As a result of a nighttime enemy attack, residential buildings in the Khadzhibeyskyi district of Odessa were damaged. The number of injured has increased to three.

Russia attacked Odessa: three wounded

This was reported by the head of the Odessa MBA, Serhiy Lysak.

Three people were injured. They were provided with all necessary medical care. Two are in the hospital, one will be treated as an outpatient. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

Lysak noted that as of 7:00 a.m., according to preliminary data, about 250 windows and 25 balconies were damaged in the buildings, and another 4 balconies were completely destroyed.

Currently, the buildings have electricity and water, but the gas supply has been temporarily cut off.

Odesa after the Russian attack

Since last night, more than 100 specialists from public utilities and special equipment have been working on the site. Work is underway to close the windows. A mobile security point has been deployed, and representatives of the district administration are accepting applications from residents for compensation from the city budget and under the “eRecovery” program.