Russia attacked Odessa's port infrastructure with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Odessa's port infrastructure with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

Odessa
Читати українською
Source:  Public

During the Russian attack on Odessa on the afternoon of July 3, port infrastructure was damaged. Two people were killed and 6 were injured.

Points of attention

  • Two individuals tragically lost their lives and 6 others suffered injuries during the Russian attack on Odessa's port infrastructure.
  • The port infrastructure of Odessa was targeted by a ballistic cluster missile, leading to the casualties reported.
  • Ongoing medical assistance is being provided to the injured, including a truck driver, with efforts to establish the identity and conditions of all affected individuals in progress.

Russia fired a missile at the port of Odessa: there are casualties

The head of the Odessa Oblast Police Department, Oleg Kiper, reported on the situation in the city.

The port infrastructure was hit by a ballistic cluster missile. Unfortunately, two people died, three were injured, they are receiving medical assistance. This is the truck driver and the identity of the other is currently being established. I will provide additional information on the condition of the others.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa Oblast

The Russian Federation attacked the port of Odessa: two people died - a dock operator and a truck driver. Six people were injured. Among them were employees of one of the port operators, a driver. Two more were Syrian citizens, members of the crew of a civilian vessel. Infrastructure facilities were also damaged: gantry cranes, equipment, warehouses, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba:

This afternoon, an Iskander missile hit the area of ​​one of the berths of the Odessa Sea Port. At that time, people were working at the berth, unloading metal from a foreign vessel under the flag of Sao Tome and Principe was taking place.

A high-speed target in the direction of Odessa was launched by Russia at around 1:00 p.m., as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force,

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
7 people injured in night attack by Russia in Odessa
State Emergency Service
Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian strike on Odessa — woman killed, nearly 20 people injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked a high-rise building in Odessa with a suicide bomber — there are casualties
State Emergency Service
Odessa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?