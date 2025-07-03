Russia attacked Odessa's port infrastructure with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

During the Russian attack on Odessa on the afternoon of July 3, port infrastructure was damaged. Two people were killed and 6 were injured.
Russia fired a missile at the port of Odessa: there are casualties
The head of the Odessa Oblast Police Department, Oleg Kiper, reported on the situation in the city.
This afternoon, an Iskander missile hit the area of one of the berths of the Odessa Sea Port. At that time, people were working at the berth, unloading metal from a foreign vessel under the flag of Sao Tome and Principe was taking place.
A high-speed target in the direction of Odessa was launched by Russia at around 1:00 p.m., as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force,
