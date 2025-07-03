Russia attacked Odessa's port infrastructure with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

During the Russian attack on Odessa on the afternoon of July 3, port infrastructure was damaged. Two people were killed and 6 were injured.

Russia fired a missile at the port of Odessa: there are casualties

The head of the Odessa Oblast Police Department, Oleg Kiper, reported on the situation in the city.

The port infrastructure was hit by a ballistic cluster missile. Unfortunately, two people died, three were injured, they are receiving medical assistance. This is the truck driver and the identity of the other is currently being established. I will provide additional information on the condition of the others. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast

The Russian Federation attacked the port of Odessa: two people died - a dock operator and a truck driver. Six people were injured. Among them were employees of one of the port operators, a driver. Two more were Syrian citizens, members of the crew of a civilian vessel. Infrastructure facilities were also damaged: gantry cranes, equipment, warehouses, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba:

This afternoon, an Iskander missile hit the area of ​​one of the berths of the Odessa Sea Port. At that time, people were working at the berth, unloading metal from a foreign vessel under the flag of Sao Tome and Principe was taking place.

A high-speed target in the direction of Odessa was launched by Russia at around 1:00 p.m., as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force,