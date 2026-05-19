Russia attacked Pryluky with ballistic missiles: 2 people killed, 17 injured

On May 19, Russian invaders launched strikes on Pryluky, in Chernihiv Oblast. According to the latest reports, this enemy airstrike claimed the lives of at least two civilians.

The Russian attack on Pryluky — what are the consequences?

The fact of the enemy strike was confirmed by the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Some time before that, the Air Force announced the threat of Russia using ballistic weapons and warned of the launch of an air target at Pryluky.

According to Chaus, at around 10:00 a.m., the Russians fired a ballistic missile at the center of Pryluky.

One of the enterprises was hit. A shopping center near the arrival point, a supermarket, and fire equipment were damaged. Unfortunately, two people have already died. At least 17 were injured, the head of the local OVA said. Share

He also added that a 14-year-old child was injured.

As of now, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to all the injured citizens.

Vyacheslav Chaus stressed that the relevant services are working at the scene of the attack.