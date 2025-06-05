Russia attacked Pryluky with drones at night — 5 people died
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Pryluky with drones at night — 5 people died

National Police of Ukraine
Pryluky
Читати українською

In Chernihiv region, a Russian drone attack killed five people, including a young child. Police are documenting the aggressor country's crime.

Points of attention

  • Russian drone attack in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, caused the death of 5 people, including a young child and two women.
  • The aggressor country's crime is being documented by the police as they assess the aftermath of the attack.
  • The explosions from the drones resulted in fires in residential areas of Pryluky, adding to the devastation.

Russia killed 5 people in Pryluky: a baby is among the victims

Tonight, the occupiers attacked the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast with strike drones. The explosions caused fires in residential areas of Pryluky.

It is previously known that five people died — among them two women and a one-year-old child.

This is a 46-year-old woman from Priluchyn, her daughter born in 1998, and her grandson born in 2024. The woman and her child were found under the rubble.

There is also information about six wounded.

Priluki after the Russian attack

Police, rescuers, and other emergency services are working at the scene of enemy strikes.

Police are helping affected citizens and recording the consequences of Russian strikes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on Apr.17: Death toll rises to 13, over 60 wounded
State Emergency Service
Chernihiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians use three Iskander missiles for latest attack on Chernihiv
Chernihiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on Apr.17: Death toll rises to 16, 61 injured
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?