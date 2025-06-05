Russia attacked Pryluky with drones at night — 5 people died

In Chernihiv region, a Russian drone attack killed five people, including a young child. Police are documenting the aggressor country's crime.

Russia killed 5 people in Pryluky: a baby is among the victims

Tonight, the occupiers attacked the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast with strike drones. The explosions caused fires in residential areas of Pryluky.

It is previously known that five people died — among them two women and a one-year-old child.

This is a 46-year-old woman from Priluchyn, her daughter born in 1998, and her grandson born in 2024. The woman and her child were found under the rubble.

There is also information about six wounded.

Priluki after the Russian attack

Police, rescuers, and other emergency services are working at the scene of enemy strikes.