Russia attacked Shostka with aerial bombs and drones — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army carried out a combined airstrike on the city of Shostka, Sumy region, on the night of July 14. The enemy used guided bombs and drones.

Russia attacked Shostka: there are casualties

According to preliminary information, two men died as a result of the attack.

This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Another man, two women in their 30s, and a 7-year-old boy, the son of one of the victims, were injured.

Significant destruction of civilian infrastructure was recorded: at least six high-rise buildings, six private houses, four non-residential structures, three garage boxes, a bus, and a passenger car were damaged.