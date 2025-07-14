Russia attacked Shostka with aerial bombs and drones — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army carried out a combined airstrike on the city of Shostka, Sumy region, on the night of July 14. The enemy used guided bombs and drones.
- The Russian army carried out a combined airstrike on Shostka, Sumy region, using guided bombs and drones, resulting in casualties and significant destruction of civilian infrastructure.
- Two men died and three others, including a 7-year-old boy, were injured during the attack on Shostka by Russian forces.
- The airstrike caused damage to at least six high-rise buildings, six private houses, four non-residential structures, three garage boxes, a bus, and a passenger car in the city.
Russia attacked Shostka: there are casualties
According to preliminary information, two men died as a result of the attack.
This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Another man, two women in their 30s, and a 7-year-old boy, the son of one of the victims, were injured.
Significant destruction of civilian infrastructure was recorded: at least six high-rise buildings, six private houses, four non-residential structures, three garage boxes, a bus, and a passenger car were damaged.
