Russia attacked Sumy region and Mykolaiv — a woman was killed, 4 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Sumy region and Mykolaiv — a woman was killed, 4 injured

Sumy OVA
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Mykolaiv and Sumy regions
Читати українською

Last night, Russian occupiers massively shelled the Shostka community. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that one of their employees was killed and another was injured. Three civilians were also reported injured in Mykolaiv.

Points of attention

  • Despite the attacks, train traffic in Sumy region was maintained, although some delays were reported.
  • The situation in Ukraine remains critical as Russian aggression continues to escalate, leading to tragic events and casualties.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Mykolaiv and Sumy regions

Last night, the Russian army attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region.

As a result of the strike, an employee of one of the railway facilities died. A mobile shelter was set up here. According to preliminary information, during the air raid alert, the woman was heading towards it. The monitoring group warned in advance about the increased danger. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We will provide all necessary support, — the Sumy OVA reports.

In addition, it is known that another employee of the electricity centralization station was hospitalized.

According to doctors, she was diagnosed with a pelvic fracture and internal bleeding — the victim underwent surgery.

Despite the enemy attack, train traffic has been maintained. Some trains are running up to two hours behind schedule.

It is also indicated that three civilians were injured as a result of an attack by Russian strike UAVs in Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.

As a result of the Shahed attack on the city, three people were injured, all of whom were hospitalized. Private homes and cars were damaged.

Vitaly Kim

Vitaly Kim

Head of the Mykolaiv OAV

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a strategic failure." The US publicly humiliated Russia at the UN
The US publicly ridiculed Putin at the UN
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: "Bavovna" covered Russian CHP plants and chemical enterprises
"Bavovna" in Russia on June 12 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 102 out of 117 Russian UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?