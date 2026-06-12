Russia attacked Sumy region and Mykolaiv — a woman was killed, 4 injured

Last night, Russian occupiers massively shelled the Shostka community. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that one of their employees was killed and another was injured. Three civilians were also reported injured in Mykolaiv.
Points of attention
- Despite the attacks, train traffic in Sumy region was maintained, although some delays were reported.
- The situation in Ukraine remains critical as Russian aggression continues to escalate, leading to tragic events and casualties.
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Mykolaiv and Sumy regions
Last night, the Russian army attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region.
In addition, it is known that another employee of the electricity centralization station was hospitalized.
According to doctors, she was diagnosed with a pelvic fracture and internal bleeding — the victim underwent surgery.
Despite the enemy attack, train traffic has been maintained. Some trains are running up to two hours behind schedule.
It is also indicated that three civilians were injured as a result of an attack by Russian strike UAVs in Mykolaiv.
This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.
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