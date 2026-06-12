Russia attacked Sumy region and Mykolaiv — a woman was killed, 4 injured

Last night, Russian occupiers massively shelled the Shostka community. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that one of their employees was killed and another was injured. Three civilians were also reported injured in Mykolaiv.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Mykolaiv and Sumy regions

Last night, the Russian army attacked the railway infrastructure of Sumy region.

As a result of the strike, an employee of one of the railway facilities died. A mobile shelter was set up here. According to preliminary information, during the air raid alert, the woman was heading towards it. The monitoring group warned in advance about the increased danger. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We will provide all necessary support, — the Sumy OVA reports. Share

In addition, it is known that another employee of the electricity centralization station was hospitalized.

According to doctors, she was diagnosed with a pelvic fracture and internal bleeding — the victim underwent surgery.

Despite the enemy attack, train traffic has been maintained. Some trains are running up to two hours behind schedule.

It is also indicated that three civilians were injured as a result of an attack by Russian strike UAVs in Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaly Kim.