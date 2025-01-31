Russia attacked the center of Odessa with missiles — a hotel was damaged, there were injuries

The Russian army attacked the historic center of Odessa with ballistic missiles. As of 9:00 p.m., two people were reported injured, and the Bristol Hotel was damaged.

Russia strikes historic center of Odessa

On the evening of January 31, the Russian occupation army struck Odessa. At least three explosions were recorded in the city.

This was announced by the Mayor of Odessa, Gennady Trukhanov.

"An explosion is heard in the city! Stay in safe places," he wrote at 7:20 p.m. Share

At 7:56 p.m., Oleg Kiper reported new powerful explosions in the city and asked residents not to leave their shelters.

According to Kiper, the Russians attacked the historic center of Odessa with missiles. A hotel employee was injured in the enemy strike. The woman was hospitalized.

Later, Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov reported two casualties in Odessa.

They are currently being transported to city hospitals, where they will be provided with all necessary medical care. Much damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area, damaged building, which is under enhanced protection.

As a Duma correspondent reports from the scene, the Bristol Hotel building, which was built in 1898-1899 according to the design of architect Alexander Bernardazzi, was severely damaged by falling rocket debris. Italian (formerly Pushkinskaya) and Greek streets are strewn with debris.

