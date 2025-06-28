Russia attacked the Dnieper with a Grom-1 missile bomb — what is known about it

On the morning of June 28, an explosion was heard in the suburbs of Dnipro. The Internet suggested that the Russians might have attacked the city for the first time with a guided aerial bomb. However, it later turned out that the air defense forces shot down the latest Grom-1 rocket bomb.

Russia attacked the Dnieper with the latest Grom-1 missile bomb

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, the explosion heard in the suburbs of Dnipro was the work of air defense. He said that the military shot down the latest Grom-1 missile bomb.

The explosion in the city was first reported by monitoring Telegram channels. According to them, a guided aerial bomb or guided aerial missile almost reached the Dnipro. Meanwhile, air defense forces were operating in the city.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Air Force warned of the movement of the KAB past Zaporizhzhia heading towards the Dnipro region. Later, an explosion was heard in the suburbs of Dnipro.

Later, the military explained that they had detected an aerial target launched from a Russian tactical aircraft in the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.

The target flew over 100 km and was shot down by air defenses outside the city of Dnipro. The type of air target will be determined after examining the wreckage at the crash site. Share

At the same time, sources for the Public in the Air Force told us that an experimental CAB could have been sent to the city, also emphasizing that the target's debris must first be examined.

The standard range of the KAB was about 70 km. Jet engines have been installed on them for a long time. They are constantly experimenting, trying to increase this range. They are trying to make the range somewhere up to 100 km. But, again, this is not a mass one, this is an experiment, — the media source noted.

In addition, the interlocutor insists: despite the probable launch of a guided bomb, there is no great danger to the Dnipro at the moment.

"They don't even use KABs on Kharkiv now, as they did a year ago. They use KABs at most on the front line," a source in the Air Force added. Share

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, stated that the Russians had opened a new stage of terror in Ukrainian cities.

The newest hybrid weapon is somewhere between a cruise missile and a glide bomb. It is a hybrid of a guided bomb and a missile, developed on the basis of the Kh-38 missile. Against the background of today's event, any statements by Russia about its desire for peace look especially cynical.

“Thunder-1”

Back in March 2023, photos appeared on the Internet showing that for the first time during the entire full-scale invasion, the Russians used the Grom-1 aviation munition, which is positioned as a hybrid of a missile and a gliding aerial bomb based on the Kh-38 and with a maximum range of up to 120 km.

According to Defense Express, this missile was created as a dangerous replacement for the old Soviet Kh-25 and Kh-29. The Kh-38 missile was adopted by the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2012, and the first presentation of the "rocket bomb" called "Thunder" took place 3 years later.

At the same time, two variants were presented at once - the actual "Grom-1" with a warhead weighing 315 kg and a jet engine, and the "Grom-2" without a jet engine with an additional warhead weighing 165 kg.