Russia attacked the Dnipro again — three wounded

In Dnipro, enemy attacks have claimed the lives of eight people and injured 49 people during the day. In the evening, Russia attacked the city again, injuring three people.

Russia strikes again on Dnipro in the evening: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Three people were injured in the evening attack by Russians on the Dnipro. Among the injured are two children. They are boys aged 11 and 14. A 50-year-old woman was also injured. All are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of a nighttime enemy strike on a residential area. Another body has been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed 4-story building.

During the day, enemy attacks on the Dnieper took the lives of 8 of its residents and injured 49 people.