Russia attacked the Dnipro again — three wounded

In Dnipro, enemy attacks have claimed the lives of eight people and injured 49 people during the day. In the evening, Russia attacked the city again, injuring three people.
Points of attention
- Three people were injured in the evening attack by Russians on the Dnieper.
- Another body was pulled from under the rubble of a collapsed 4-story building.
- During the day, enemy attacks on the Dnieper took the lives of 8 of its residents and injured 49 people.
Russia strikes again on Dnipro in the evening: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
Three people were injured in the evening attack by Russians on the Dnipro. Among the injured are two children. They are boys aged 11 and 14. A 50-year-old woman was also injured. All are hospitalized in moderate condition.
Rescuers continue to work at the site of a nighttime enemy strike on a residential area. Another body has been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed 4-story building.
During the day, enemy attacks on the Dnieper took the lives of 8 of its residents and injured 49 people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-