Russian strike in the Dnipro. Rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from the rubble

Explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of April 23. A high-rise building was damaged as a result of the attack. There are also 3 dead and 10 injured, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.
Points of attention
- A Russian strike in Dnipro on the night of April 23 caused a high-rise building damage and resulted in 3 deaths and 10 injuries.
- Among the rubble, rescuers discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman, adding to the tragic toll of the attack.
Rescuers in Dnipro recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from under the rubble
As of 10:26, three people were reported dead as a result of the Russian strike.
Rescuers, in particular, pulled the body of Oleksandr's wife from under the rubble. Her name was Karina. The woman was 23 years old.
As a result of the drone attack on the night of April 23, the exhibition center of the Union of Artists of Ukraine and a musical instrument store were also damaged.
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