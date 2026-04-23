Russian strike in the Dnipro. Rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from the rubble
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Ukraine
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Russian strike in the Dnipro. Rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from the rubble

Dnipro
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of April 23. A high-rise building was damaged as a result of the attack. There are also 3 dead and 10 injured, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Points of attention

  • A Russian strike in Dnipro on the night of April 23 caused a high-rise building damage and resulted in 3 deaths and 10 injuries.
  • Among the rubble, rescuers discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman, adding to the tragic toll of the attack.

Rescuers in Dnipro recovered the body of a 23-year-old woman from under the rubble

As of 10:26, three people were reported dead as a result of the Russian strike.

Rescuers have just discovered the body of another person in a multi-story building damaged by enemy fire. Thus, the Russian night attack on the Dnieper has claimed the lives of three people.

Rescuers, in particular, pulled the body of Oleksandr's wife from under the rubble. Her name was Karina. The woman was 23 years old.

As a result of the drone attack on the night of April 23, the exhibition center of the Union of Artists of Ukraine and a musical instrument store were also damaged.

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