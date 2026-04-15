Russian attack on the Dnipro — two children and a woman injured

The Russian army attacked the Dnipro on the evening of April 15, injuring two children and a woman.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's attack on the Dnipro resulted in the injury of two children and a woman.
- The injured children, aged three and 1.5 years, sustained multiple abrasions and are receiving medical treatment.
- Apart from the victims, an educational institution, an office building, and a garage were impacted by the attack, leading to fires and damages.
Russia strikes on the Dnipro: there are wounded
This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
Two children were injured in the Russian attack on the Dnieper. They are three-year-old and 1.5-year-old boys. They have multiple abrasions.
It is noted that doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
In addition to the two children, a 38-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.
An office building and a garage were also on fire. Cars were damaged.
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