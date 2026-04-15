Russian attack on the Dnipro — two children and a woman injured
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Ukraine
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Russian attack on the Dnipro — two children and a woman injured

Dnipro
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The Russian army attacked the Dnipro on the evening of April 15, injuring two children and a woman.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's attack on the Dnipro resulted in the injury of two children and a woman.
  • The injured children, aged three and 1.5 years, sustained multiple abrasions and are receiving medical treatment.
  • Apart from the victims, an educational institution, an office building, and a garage were impacted by the attack, leading to fires and damages.

Russia strikes on the Dnipro: there are wounded

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Two children were injured in the Russian attack on the Dnieper. They are three-year-old and 1.5-year-old boys. They have multiple abrasions.

It is noted that doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the educational institution.

In addition to the two children, a 38-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

An office building and a garage were also on fire. Cars were damaged.

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