Russia strikes Dnipro at night — baby among victims

Four people were injured in a Russian attack in Dnipro overnight. Among them is a baby who is less than a month old.
Points of attention
Four people were injured and wounded due to Russian shelling of the Dnipro
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.
According to him, on the night of February 12, the enemy massively attacked the Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones.
Four people were injured in the city. A boy, who is not even a month old, is hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as moderate, Ganzha emphasized.
The attack caused several fires. Infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged.
In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck with artillery and attacked Nikopol, Chervonogryhorivska and Pokrovska communities with an FPV drone.
