Russia strikes Dnipro at night — baby among victims

Four people were injured in a Russian attack in Dnipro overnight. Among them is a baby who is less than a month old.

Four people were injured and wounded due to Russian shelling of the Dnipro

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, on the night of February 12, the enemy massively attacked the Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones.

Four people were injured in the city. A boy, who is not even a month old, is hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as moderate, Ganzha emphasized.

Dnipro after the Russian attack

The attack caused several fires. Infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged.

Russian UAVs attacked the Rozdorska and Vasylkivska communities in the Synelnyky district. Infrastructure and a kindergarten were damaged. Share

In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck with artillery and attacked Nikopol, Chervonogryhorivska and Pokrovska communities with an FPV drone.