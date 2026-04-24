Russian strike on the Dnieper on April 14 — the death toll has increased
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Ukraine
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Russian strike on the Dnieper on April 14 — the death toll has increased

Dnipro
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

A 47-year-old man who was injured in a strike by Russian troops on the Dnieper River on April 14 died in hospital.

Points of attention

  • The death toll rises as a 47-year-old man injured in the Russian strike on the Dnieper River on April 14 passes away in the hospital.
  • Seven men lost their lives during the enemy attack, with five reported dead initially and 27 wounded.

A man injured on April 14 died in a Dnipro hospital

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

For 10 days, doctors fought for his life. But, unfortunately, the injuries were too severe. In total, seven men died as a result of that enemy attack.

On April 14, the Russian army hit the Dnieper with a missile.

It was reported that gas stations and cars were damaged in the enemy attack. As of the evening of that day, five people were reported dead and 27 wounded.

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