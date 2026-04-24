Russian strike on the Dnieper on April 14 — the death toll has increased

A 47-year-old man who was injured in a strike by Russian troops on the Dnieper River on April 14 died in hospital.
Points of attention
- The death toll rises as a 47-year-old man injured in the Russian strike on the Dnieper River on April 14 passes away in the hospital.
- Seven men lost their lives during the enemy attack, with five reported dead initially and 27 wounded.
A man injured on April 14 died in a Dnipro hospital
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
On April 14, the Russian army hit the Dnieper with a missile.
It was reported that gas stations and cars were damaged in the enemy attack. As of the evening of that day, five people were reported dead and 27 wounded.
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