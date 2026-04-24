Russian strike on the Dnieper on April 14 — the death toll has increased

A 47-year-old man who was injured in a strike by Russian troops on the Dnieper River on April 14 died in hospital.

A man injured on April 14 died in a Dnipro hospital

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

For 10 days, doctors fought for his life. But, unfortunately, the injuries were too severe. In total, seven men died as a result of that enemy attack. Share

On April 14, the Russian army hit the Dnieper with a missile.