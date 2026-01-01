Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Volyn and Odessa with shaheeds — what are the consequences?

On the night of January 1, Russian UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn region and Odessa.
Points of attention
- Russia's use of Shahed drones to target energy infrastructure in Volyn and Odessa resulted in fires and damages to residential buildings, but thankfully no injuries were reported.
- The ongoing elimination of the consequences involves efforts by rescuers, explosives technicians, and utility services to restore normalcy in the affected regions.
- Several dozen enemy targets attacked critical infrastructure facilities, leading to disconnection of over 100,000 subscribers in Volyn, while Odessa experienced falling drones, fires at infrastructure facilities, and damage to residential buildings.
Russia attacked Volyn and Odessa: drones targeted energy infrastructure
This was announced by the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi.
Some of the drones were shot down by air defense forces.
At the same time, Rudnytskyi noted that there are hits, which resulted in fires, the extinguishing of which is ongoing, in particular in Lutsk and Kovel districts.
All relevant services are working at the sites of the impacts. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.
On the night of January 1, Odessa was attacked by Russian strike drones, and fires broke out.
This was announced by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.
All fires were quickly extinguished, with rescuers, explosives technicians, and utility services working.
Later, the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, clarified that on New Year's Eve, the enemy carried out several waves of drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the region. Energy facilities and residential infrastructure came under enemy attack.
In Odessa, damage was recorded to a two-story residential building, as well as a drone hitting an apartment on the 17th floor of a high-rise building, without detonation. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The work of rescuers was complicated by repeated air alarms. All fires have now been extinguished. All relevant services are working at the scene.
