Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Volyn and Odessa with shaheeds — what are the consequences?

On the night of January 1, Russian UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn region and Odessa.

Russia attacked Volyn and Odessa: drones targeted energy infrastructure

This was announced by the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi.

According to him, "all night long the region was under massive attack by Shahed-type UAVs. In total, several dozen enemy targets again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn." Share

Some of the drones were shot down by air defense forces.

At the same time, Rudnytskyi noted that there are hits, which resulted in fires, the extinguishing of which is ongoing, in particular in Lutsk and Kovel districts.

All relevant services are working at the sites of the impacts. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

According to Volynyeblenergo, 103,341 subscribers have been disconnected. As of now, no information has been received about the injured or dead. Share

On the night of January 1, Odessa was attacked by Russian strike drones, and fires broke out.

This was announced by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

On New Year's Eve, the enemy "greeted" Odessa with several waves of attack UAVs. A number of emergency situations were recorded in the city: falling drones and debris, fires at infrastructure facilities, and damage to residential buildings. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

All fires were quickly extinguished, with rescuers, explosives technicians, and utility services working.

Later, the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, clarified that on New Year's Eve, the enemy carried out several waves of drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the region. Energy facilities and residential infrastructure came under enemy attack.