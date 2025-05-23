Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

Russia launched a missile strike on a civilian port in Odessa on the afternoon of May 23. The attack killed one worker and injured eight others.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Russia fired two ballistic missiles at the port of Odessa. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

According to him, one person, a port worker, died as a result of the strike.

Eight more were injured, including civilian employees of the enterprise.

Four of them are in serious condition. All of them are receiving assistance.

According to him, the attack damaged the engine room, broke windows and doors in administrative buildings, and destroyed vehicles and equipment.

Russia has once again struck a peaceful, strategically important facility that is important for world food security. Share

He noted that in total, since the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructures, more than 30 vessels, and 106 civilians have been injured as a result of Russian aggression.