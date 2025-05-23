Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

Russia launched a missile strike on a civilian port in Odessa on the afternoon of May 23. The attack killed one worker and injured eight others.
Points of attention
- Russia's missile strike on the port of Odessa caused casualties and significant damage to port infrastructure, impacting civilians and the global food security.
- The attack on the port of Odessa is part of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading to the destruction of over 400 port facilities and vessels.
- Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the casualties and damage caused by the missile strike, emphasizing the severity of Russian aggression in the region.
Russia attacked the port of Odessa
This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.
According to him, one person, a port worker, died as a result of the strike.
Eight more were injured, including civilian employees of the enterprise.
Four of them are in serious condition. All of them are receiving assistance.
According to him, the attack damaged the engine room, broke windows and doors in administrative buildings, and destroyed vehicles and equipment.
He noted that in total, since the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructures, more than 30 vessels, and 106 civilians have been injured as a result of Russian aggression.
