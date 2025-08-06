Russia attacked the Trans-Balkan Corridor

On the night of August 6, the aggressor country Russia carried out a targeted attack on the compressor station of the GTS Operator of Ukraine in the Odessa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Russia once again challenged the EU

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports a new cynical attack by the enemy.

The agency draws attention to the fact that the specified compressor station was used within the route connecting Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.

What is important to understand is that LNG from the US and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas are already arriving through it.

Russia used dozens of strike drones for the new air attack.

This is a Russian strike purely against civilian infrastructure, targeted against the energy sector and at the same time against relations with Azerbaijan, the US and partners in Europe, against the normal life of Ukrainians and all Europeans, the Ministry of Energy emphasizes. Share

In addition, it is indicated that specialists are already working at the scene of the attack to establish the consequences of the attack.

The head of the department, Svitlana Grinchuk, made a statement on this occasion.