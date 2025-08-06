Russian occupier shot dead a civilian resident of Donetsk region

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is drawing the world's attention to the fact that a Russian soldier shot and killed a civilian walking down the street with a suitcase in the Donetsk region to evacuate from a dangerous region. Prosecutors have already launched an investigation into yet another war crime by the Russians.

Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, a video was discovered in one of the Telegram channels showing a civilian trying to evacuate from the village of Udachne, Pokrovsky District, Donetsk Region.

A peaceful resident was walking along the side of the road, holding a suitcase with the remains of his personal belongings in his hand.

At this moment, a serviceman of the Russian armed forces, from an ambush set up in a destroyed building, cynically opened aimed fire and killed a passerby with an automatic weapon.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that information on the fact of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.