Russian occupier shot dead a civilian resident of Donetsk region
Ukraine
Office of the Prosecutor General
Читати українською

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is drawing the world's attention to the fact that a Russian soldier shot and killed a civilian walking down the street with a suitcase in the Donetsk region to evacuate from a dangerous region. Prosecutors have already launched an investigation into yet another war crime by the Russians.

Points of attention

  • Video evidence surfaced in a Telegram channel showing the tragic moment of the civilian being shot while trying to evacuate from a dangerous area.
  • The international community is urged to pay attention to the ongoing violence inflicted by Russian forces on Ukrainian civilians, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability.

Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, a video was discovered in one of the Telegram channels showing a civilian trying to evacuate from the village of Udachne, Pokrovsky District, Donetsk Region.

A peaceful resident was walking along the side of the road, holding a suitcase with the remains of his personal belongings in his hand.

At this moment, a serviceman of the Russian armed forces, from an ambush set up in a destroyed building, cynically opened aimed fire and killed a passerby with an automatic weapon.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that information on the fact of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU are conducting a pre-trial investigation. Urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons from among the Russian military personnel involved in the commission of the specified crime.

Додати до обраного
