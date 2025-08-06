Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world on the anniversary of the Kursk operation

On August 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that for over a year now, Ukraine has been conducting active operations on Russian territory — in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. According to the president, Ukrainians have once again been able to demonstrate to the world that it is quite possible to put Russia in its place and adequately respond to its attacks.

First anniversary of the Kursk operation

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Kursk operation became truly special.

It's no secret that no intelligence agency in the world could predict it.

However, the main factor in its success was that Russia also had no idea that Ukraine was capable of such a breakthrough.

According to the president, when many in the world thought the situation was at a stalemate, Ukrainians showed that they would continue to defend their independence and force Russia to end the war.

Thank you to every soldier, sergeant and officer, to everyone who was involved in the tasks in the Kursk region. To everyone who prevented another full-scale Russian attack on our Sumy and Kharkiv regions. We defend Ukraine. And we remember each and every one who gave their lives in battles for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

On the anniversary of the Kursk operation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, also made a powerful statement: