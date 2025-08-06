Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world on the anniversary of the Kursk operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians and the world on the anniversary of the Kursk operation

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
First anniversary of the Kursk operation
Читати українською

On August 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that for over a year now, Ukraine has been conducting active operations on Russian territory — in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. According to the president, Ukrainians have once again been able to demonstrate to the world that it is quite possible to put Russia in its place and adequately respond to its attacks.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's ability to surprise world intelligence and Russia with the operation's success demonstrates its strategic strength and determination.
  • The anniversary of the Kursk operation serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Ukraine's freedom and independence.

First anniversary of the Kursk operation

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Kursk operation became truly special.

It's no secret that no intelligence agency in the world could predict it.

However, the main factor in its success was that Russia also had no idea that Ukraine was capable of such a breakthrough.

According to the president, when many in the world thought the situation was at a stalemate, Ukrainians showed that they would continue to defend their independence and force Russia to end the war.

Thank you to every soldier, sergeant and officer, to everyone who was involved in the tasks in the Kursk region. To everyone who prevented another full-scale Russian attack on our Sumy and Kharkiv regions. We defend Ukraine. And we remember each and every one who gave their lives in battles for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

On the anniversary of the Kursk operation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, also made a powerful statement:

We demoralized the Russian personnel and forced them to transfer significant reserves to Kursk, easing the pressure on other areas of the front. At that time, we prevented the enemy from implementing his offensive plans and formed a buffer zone, thanks to which Sumy and Kharkiv remained on free Ukrainian land.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine successfully strikes 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 6, 2025
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Loud "bavovna" in Russia — another oil depot under attack
“Bavovna” in Bryansk — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US approved 2 arms contracts for Ukraine at once
US Department of State
The US continues to assist Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?