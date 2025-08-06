On August 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to the fact that for over a year now, Ukraine has been conducting active operations on Russian territory — in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. According to the president, Ukrainians have once again been able to demonstrate to the world that it is quite possible to put Russia in its place and adequately respond to its attacks.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's ability to surprise world intelligence and Russia with the operation's success demonstrates its strategic strength and determination.
- The anniversary of the Kursk operation serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Ukraine's freedom and independence.
First anniversary of the Kursk operation
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Kursk operation became truly special.
It's no secret that no intelligence agency in the world could predict it.
However, the main factor in its success was that Russia also had no idea that Ukraine was capable of such a breakthrough.
According to the president, when many in the world thought the situation was at a stalemate, Ukrainians showed that they would continue to defend their independence and force Russia to end the war.
On the anniversary of the Kursk operation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, also made a powerful statement:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-