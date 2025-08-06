The Cabinet of Ministers increased payments for certain categories of Ukrainians

On August 6, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to increase monthly payments for those citizens who were injured at work and need care and medical support.

Who will receive additional payments?

The new government decision was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko.

According to her, additional financial assistance will be provided to those who, as a result of an accident or occupational disease, need constant care, medication, or medical devices.

From now on, such people will be able to receive a larger monthly cash compensation, depending on the level of need. Yulia Svyrydenko Head of the Cabinet of Ministers

As the head of the Ukrainian government noted, the support will amount to:

4,000 UAH — if special medical care and at the same time medicines or medical supplies are needed;

2,000 UAH — in case of need for constant external care and simultaneous medical support;

UAH 1,333 — if there is a need for household care and medical supplies;

800 UAH — if you constantly need sanitary and hygienic products and medicines or medical products.