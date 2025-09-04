Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones at night — how many did air defense neutralize
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones at night — how many did air defense neutralize

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of September 4, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 84 Russian UAVs of various types out of 112 launched.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 84 out of 112 Russian drones launched in the attack on Ukraine.
  • The drones attacked from various directions including Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, and other cities in Russia.
  • The air attack was repelled by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.

Air defense neutralized 84 Russian drones

On the night of September 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on September 3), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

28 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs falling at 5 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 76 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 6,300 Russian drones and missiles in August
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a plane
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on September 2

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?