Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones at night — how many did air defense neutralize

On the night of September 4, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 84 Russian UAVs of various types out of 112 launched.
Air defense neutralized 84 Russian drones
On the night of September 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on September 3), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.
28 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs falling at 5 locations.
