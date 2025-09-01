Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 6,300 Russian drones and missiles in August
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a plane
Air defense neutralized 6,346 air targets during Russia's attacks on Ukraine in August 2025.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense destroyed more than 6,300 Russian drones and missiles during the conflict in August 2025.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 651 sorties, focusing on fighter air cover and fire suppression.
  • Various types of missiles like Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal, Kh-101/Kh-55SM, Iskander-M/KN-23, Caliber, and UAVs were among the 6,346 air targets neutralized by Ukraine's air defense.

Ukraine's Air Defense reported on combat operations in August 2025

During August 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 6,346 air targets:

  • 5 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

  • 55 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

  • 20 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 20 Caliber cruise missiles;

  • 4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles

  • 2129 Shahed attack UAVs;

  • 930 reconnaissance UAVs;

  • 3174 UAVs of other types.

Air Force aviation carried out 651 flights during August, including:

  • about 430 for fighter air cover;

  • more than 150 — for fire damage and air support of troops.

In August 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 438 air targets, hit command posts, logistical facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment.

