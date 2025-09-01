Ukraine's air defense destroyed over 6,300 Russian drones and missiles in August

Air defense neutralized 6,346 air targets during Russia's attacks on Ukraine in August 2025.

During August 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 6,346 air targets:

5 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

55 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

20 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

20 Caliber cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

9 Iskander-K cruise missiles

2129 Shahed attack UAVs;

930 reconnaissance UAVs;

3174 UAVs of other types.

Air Force aviation carried out 651 flights during August, including:

about 430 for fighter air cover;

more than 150 — for fire damage and air support of troops.

In August 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 438 air targets, hit command posts, logistical facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment.