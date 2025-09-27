Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones — 97 were neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 26-27, Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Ongoing efforts involve the involvement of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to counter the attacks.
- Stay informed and follow safety measures as new groups of strike UAVs are reported in the north - unity and vigilance are crucial in defending against further attacks.
Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
A new Russian attack began around 9:00 p.m. on September 26.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, more than 70 of them were martyrs.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 17 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.
