Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 drones — 97 were neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 26-27, Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new Russian attack began around 9:00 p.m. on September 26.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — TOT of Crimea, more than 70 of them were martyrs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 97 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 17 attack UAVs were hit at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.