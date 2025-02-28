Russia attacked Ukraine with 208 drones — how its air defenses worked

During the night of February 27-28, Russian invaders launched 208 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 28 — what is known

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 107 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 97 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location.

No negative effects have been identified yet.

This time, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions came under enemy attacks.