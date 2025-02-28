Russia attacked Ukraine with 208 drones — how its air defenses worked

During the night of February 27-28, Russian invaders launched 208 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
Points of attention
- Confirmed drone destructions occurred in multiple regions including Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk.
- Despite the attacks, Ukraine vows to continue defending its airspace and strive for victory.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 28 — what is known
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 97 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location.
No negative effects have been identified yet.
This time, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions came under enemy attacks.
