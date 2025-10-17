Russia attacked Ukraine with 70 drones — 35 were neutralized
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with 70 drones — 35 were neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of October 16-17, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 70 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The defense forces of Ukraine utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to counter the attack.
  • Despite the successful defense efforts, the threat persists as several Russian drones remain in the Ukrainian airspace.

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on October 16.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 35 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 31 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

Politics
Trump scared Putin by "giving" Ukraine several thousand "Tomahawks"
The White House
Trump resorted to blackmail
Events
Watch: Missiles and drones attacked Sochi in several waves
“Bavovna” in Russia on October 17 — first details
Ukraine
Ukraine struck 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 17, 2025

