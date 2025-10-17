Russia attacked Ukraine with 70 drones — 35 were neutralized

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of October 16-17, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 70 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on October 16.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 35 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 31 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.