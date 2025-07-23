Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 attack drones — how the air defenses worked
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that during the night of July 22-23, Russian invaders carried out an attack with the 71st Shahed strike UAV and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 45 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian defenders emphasized the importance of unity and victory in facing the enemy's aerial attacks, showcasing resilience and determination in protecting their airspace.
  • The results of the air defense forces' operations demonstrate their efficacy and readiness in countering drone threats, highlighting the importance of continuous monitoring and defense strategies.

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 8:00 PM on July 22.

The enemy carried out the air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

The Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attacks.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 27 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, and center of the country.

Moreover, it is emphasized that 18 UAVs were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 26 UAVs were hit in 14 locations, and that downed drones (fragments) fell in 5 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — called the Ukrainian defenders.

