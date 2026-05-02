Russia attacked Ukraine with about 1,600 UAVs during the week — Zelenskyy

Russia used about 1,600 strike drones, almost 1,100 guided bombs, and three missiles against Ukraine in a week.

Russia attacked Ukraine for a week with drones, KABs and missiles

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In total, this week, Russia has launched about 1,600 strike drones, almost 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and three missiles into Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, the Russians are trying to overload the air defense with massive attacks, and therefore the supply of missiles is very important every day. It is also important that the pressure on the aggressor does not weaken, because any relaxation of the existing sanctions only leads to replenishment of the Russian wallet, which they spend on the war.

The President thanked everyone who is working on new sanctions packages and helping to limit Russian sanctions circumvention schemes.

He noted that this morning seven people were injured in Kherson after a Russian FPV drone strike on a city bus, and they are receiving medical assistance. Two people died, and the President expressed condolences to their families and loved ones.

All those affected by the attack were civilians, and the Russians clearly understood this. In fact, such a brutal safari of people is happening every day in our frontline and border communities. Share

Zelensky noted that in Kharkiv this night a drone hit a residential high-rise building. There were strikes on the energy sector in Mykolaiv region. The occupiers also struck in Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson and Donetsk regions.