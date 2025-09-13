Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 164 strike drones

During the night of September 12-13, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 164 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 137 enemy targets.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hits on a missile and 27 strike UAVs at multiple locations, emphasizing the ongoing conflict and the need for vigilance.
- The situation highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the critical role of air defenses in protecting Ukrainian sovereignty.
A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 8:00 p.m. on September 12.
This time, missiles and drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that a missile and 27 strike UAVs were hit at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 3 locations.
