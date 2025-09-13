Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 164 strike drones

During the night of September 12-13, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 164 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 137 enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 8:00 p.m. on September 12.

This time, missiles and drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 137 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that a missile and 27 strike UAVs were hit at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 3 locations.