According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two command posts, three artillery pieces, and one other important facility of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The infographic provides a visual representation of the latest developments in the conflict, offering a comprehensive overview of the ongoing situation.
- Ukraine continues to defend its territory against Russian aggression, with a significant number of combat losses on the Russian side, reflecting the determination and strength of the Ukrainian defense forces.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 13, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/13/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,093,730 (+950) people
tanks — 11,181 (+4) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,267 (+1) units.
artillery systems — 32,707 (+39) units.
MLRS — 1,486 (+1) units.
air defense systems — 1,217 (+0)
aircraft — 422 (+0)
helicopters — 341 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 58,825 (+358)
cruise missiles — 3,718 (+0)
ships/boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,512 (+109)
special equipment — 3,964 (+0)
Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used six missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 5,206 attacks, 59 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,070 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
