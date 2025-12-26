Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 99 drones — 73 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of December 25-26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 99 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Air defense reports repelling Russian attack

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on December 25.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

A ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations.