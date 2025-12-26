Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 99 drones — 73 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of December 25-26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 99 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.
The air battle took place in the north, south, and east of the country.
A ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations.
Air defense reports repelling Russian attack
A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on December 25.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
A ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations.
