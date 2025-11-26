Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — 72 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 25-26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Rostov region - Russia), and 90 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 55 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 72 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

Missile hits and 10 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!