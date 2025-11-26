Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — 72 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 25-26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Rostov region - Russia), and 90 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defenses shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs and drones in various regions of the country.
- The attack is ongoing, with Ukrainian defenders urging the population to follow safety rules and stand together for victory.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 55 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Missile hits and 10 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
