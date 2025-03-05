Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 180 drones
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 180 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of March 5, the aggressor country Russia carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, and the 181st Shahed strike UAV and simulator drones of various types from various directions.

  • The enemy attack targeted regions like Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The involvement of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units signifies the intensity of the air attack and defense strategies at play.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

A new attack by the Russian army on Ukrainian civilians began at 7:30 p.m. on March 4.

This time, the enemy launched drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:30, it has been confirmed that 115 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reports that 55 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions came under enemy attacks.

